Assam today posted 1792 fresh COVID-19 cases. The cases were detected out of 28245 tests.

This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Alert ~ 1792 #COVID cases detected today out of 28245 tests. Positivity Rate- 6.34%. Kamrup M- 387; Jorhat- 169; Dibrugarh- 121; Cachar- 105.”

📌Alert ~ 1792 #COVID cases detected today out of 28245 tests.



Positivity Rate- 6.34%



Kamrup M- 387; Jorhat- 169; Dibrugarh- 121; Cachar- 105



↗️Total cases 167374

↗️Recovered 135141

↗️Active cases 31605

↗️Deaths 625



8:40 PM, Sept 25 pic.twitter.com/1WgjGt7GNi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 25, 2020

With these fresh cases, the infected tally has gone up to 167374. The state, till today, has seen 625 deaths.