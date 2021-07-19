1,797 New COVID-19 Cases In Assam, 20 Deaths

Assam on Monday reported 1,797 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,52,771 tests conducted.

The state also registered 2,138 discharges and 20 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 16,107.

Districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup (M) (237), Golaghat (230), Dibrugarh (115), and Jorhat (113).

The district wise deaths are: Golaghat (4), Sonitpur (4), Goalpara (2), Barpeta (1) Cachar (1), Charaideo (1), Darrang (1) Dhemaji (1), Jorhat (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Karimganj (1), Nagaon (1) and Sivasagar (1).

A total of 5,26,080 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 95.91 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 5,019 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,49,080.