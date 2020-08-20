Top StoriesNational

“18.9 Million Indians Lost Jobs Since Lockdown” – CMIE

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
39

Around 5 million Indians lost their jobs in the month of July. With this, the total number of job losses in the category, ever since the lockdown began, soars to 18.9 million.

This was informed by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Asserting that such a high rate of job loss among the salaried class is a cause of concern for the country’s economy, CMIE reportedly said in a statement, “On a net basis, the plight of salaried employees has worsened since the lockdown began as by July, their losses had swelled to 18.9 million.”

Related News

MTO Arrested After Giving Death Threat to HBS

Zubeen Garg Attack Case: Accused Youths Arrested Again

Petition Filed Apprehending Delay In Trial For Murders Of…

News Breakfast @6

“While salaried jobs are not lost easily, once lost they are also far more difficult to retrieve. Therefore, their ballooning numbers are a source of worry,” it added.

You might also like
Regional

Conrad’s NPP enters Assam Politics

Top Stories

Tripura Congress chief slaps young boy

Sports

France seals FIFA World Cup title for the 2nd time

National

MHA Seeks 3 Months Time To Frame CAA Rules

Regional

Four NDFB groups join hands

Regional

Unidentified body of a girl recovered in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...