“18.9 Million Indians Lost Jobs Since Lockdown” – CMIE

Around 5 million Indians lost their jobs in the month of July. With this, the total number of job losses in the category, ever since the lockdown began, soars to 18.9 million.

This was informed by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Asserting that such a high rate of job loss among the salaried class is a cause of concern for the country’s economy, CMIE reportedly said in a statement, “On a net basis, the plight of salaried employees has worsened since the lockdown began as by July, their losses had swelled to 18.9 million.”

“While salaried jobs are not lost easily, once lost they are also far more difficult to retrieve. Therefore, their ballooning numbers are a source of worry,” it added.