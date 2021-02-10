Top StoriesRegional

18 Child Labourers Rescued In Darrang

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
43

The District Level Task Force in collaboration with ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ and Childline rescued 18 child labourers in Darrang’s Kharupetia on Wednesday.

The rescue drive, which was carried under the supervision of Darrang’s District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), was conducted in various business establishments in the area including garage, tyre shop, hotel, workshop, tea stall and hardware shop.

DCPU says it will take action against the owners of these businesses under Child and Adolescent (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986.

Started in 1980, Bachpan Bachao Andolan is a non-governmental child rights organisation which focuses on ending bonded labour, child labour and human trafficking.

