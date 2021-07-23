18 Cyber Forensic Labs Commissioned To Combat Cybercrimes

In a bid to combat cybercrimes, 18 cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned across the country, informed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday.

These labs would fight financial frauds, crimes against women and many others with enhanced use of cyberspace.

The ministry also said that more such labs are in the pipeline, which would be made in due course of time.

These cyber forensic cum training labs have been commissioned in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

While, facilities are set up or in its final stage in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Delhi.

Additionally, the ministry has also set up cyber forensic training labs in Ghaziabad (CBI Academy), Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Kerala, Uttarakhand and all north-eastern states for training in cybercrime detection, seizing, preservation and imaging of digital evidence.

Using these facilities, more than 28,000 police and LEA personnel and about 1,000 judicial officers have been trained.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided financial assistance to all the states and the UTs under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme to support their efforts for setting up cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories, training, and hiring of junior cyber consultants.

The Central government has taken steps for spreading awareness about cyber crimes, issuance of alerts and advisories, capacity building and training of law enforcement personnel, prosecutors and judicial officers for improving cyber forensic facilities.

The MHA has provided grant of Rs 93.12 crore in 2019 to all the states and the UTs under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme, to set up cyber forensic cum training laboratories, hiring of junior cyber consultants and training/capacity building to provide hands-on training to LEAs personnel, prosecutors and judicial officers.

The amount was later increased as per needs every year.

The MHA officials said forensic-cum-training laboratories are targeted to be set up in all the states and the UTs as they are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cybercrime through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

“The LEAs take legal action as per provisions of law against the offenders. The Central government supplements the initiatives of the state governments through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for their capacity building,” said the officials.

The MHA has also established the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)’ to provide a framework and eco-system for LEAs to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

