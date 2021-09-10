18 Days Old Baby Kidnapped In Bongaigaon

A very sensational incident took place on Thursday night in Bogaigaon where an 18 days old baby was stolen from mother.

According to sources, the mother has expressed that she could not find her baby beside her on bed waking up in the morning on Friday.

It has been alleged that some miscreants have stolen the 18 days old baby on Thursday night, while everyone was asleep in the house.

The incident has taken place at the Nankar village in Bogaigaon of Assam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed at the police station and further investigation on the case is being carried out.