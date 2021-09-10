18 Days Old Baby Kidnapped In Bongaigaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
baby kidnapped from mother

A very sensational incident took place on Thursday night in Bogaigaon where an 18 days old baby was stolen from mother.

According to sources, the mother has expressed that she could not find her baby beside her on bed waking up in the morning on Friday.

It has been alleged that some miscreants have stolen the 18 days old baby on Thursday night, while everyone was asleep in the house.

Related News

Journalist Rana Ayyub Booked By Police In Donation Case

Assam: Criminal Case To Be Filed Over Ferry Accident

4 Held For Forging Signature Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 Held With Assault Rifle, Ammunition In Mizoram

The incident has taken place at the Nankar village in Bogaigaon of Assam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed at the police station and further investigation on the case is being carried out.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away

You might also like
Sports

Lovlina, Pwilao win bronze in Bulgaria

Assam

ULFA Threatens To Attack on I-Day: Deepak Kumar

Pratidin Exclusive

Bodo Accord on Monday

Assam

Assam, Mizoram CMs Discuss Border Tension

Assam

Retd. Colonel accused of attacking two youths in Guwahati

Sports

India to host T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 as planned