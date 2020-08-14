18-Hour Long Hunger Strike Against CAA and EIA

Nalbari District Students’ Union will stage an 18-hour-long hunger strike from 3 pm today in opposition to CAA and EIA Draft Notifications 2020.

The strike, to be staged in Nalbari Shahid Bhawan, will see the protestors demanding annulment of CAA and EIA Draft Notifications 2020.

While CAA is considered to be against the demographic, linguistic and cultural interests of Assam, EIA notifications are seen as detrimental to the biodiversity of the state.