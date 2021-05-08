18 Passengers Test COVID +ve at Guwahati Railway Station

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Railway Station
0

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has arranged a COVID-19 test at Guwahati Railway Station for the passengers who arrived by train. On Friday, 18 people have tested positive out of the 635 passengers who were tested on arrival from other states.

According to reports, most of them who have tested positive have been given home isolation.

However, the passengers travelling in local trains have not been tested.

Related News

Assam’s 7th Airport ‘Rupsi’ Takes Off…

India Reports 4187 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours, Highest Since…

Himanta –Sarba meet Nadda, CM announcement soon

Newly Sworn-In Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Issues 14-Day Total…

According to railways, 4-5 passenger trains enter Guwahati on a daily basis out of which maximum youths have returned from Kerala.

It may be mentioned that most of the people have returned to Assam as many states have gone for lockdown.  

You might also like
Regional

No Himanta in Assam politics after 2021

Regional

SI shoots self with service revolver in Dhemaji

Regional

After Health, Forest Officials’ Leaves Cancelled

Regional

Sahitya Sabha Poll | MCC comes into effect

Regional

GMC Contractual Workers’ To Go For Strike Tomorrow

Regional

Higher penalty for traffic violations from Sep 1

Comments
Loading...