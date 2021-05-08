18 Passengers Test COVID +ve at Guwahati Railway Station

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has arranged a COVID-19 test at Guwahati Railway Station for the passengers who arrived by train. On Friday, 18 people have tested positive out of the 635 passengers who were tested on arrival from other states.

According to reports, most of them who have tested positive have been given home isolation.

However, the passengers travelling in local trains have not been tested.

According to railways, 4-5 passenger trains enter Guwahati on a daily basis out of which maximum youths have returned from Kerala.

It may be mentioned that most of the people have returned to Assam as many states have gone for lockdown.