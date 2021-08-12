18 PJACBM Members Inducted In Assam Congress

Chief convenor of the People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) Garjan Mushahary and 17 members of the party joined the Congress in Guwahati on Thursday.

Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah, was quoted as saying in a PTI report that the people of the state are disillusioned with the present BJP government, and the joining of the PJACBM members will bring a new light on the horizon of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“The BJP has been using different tactics to check the forward movement of the Congress but their tactics will not yield results and we will move forward with greater momentum”, he said.

Garjan Mushahary said that the PJACBM has been conducting a long-lasting movement for peace among the people in Bodoland but “peace and harmony have been greatly affected during the communal rule of the present BJP government”.

Problems like unemployment have greatly distressed the youth and their future is also at stake and so attracted by its policies and ideals, we decided to join the Congress , Mushahary said.

Besides Mushahary, the other PJACBM members who joined the Congress are Majumdar Brahma, Bireswar Basumatary, Joseph Basumatary, Manmohan Brahma, Piyush Narzary, Prince Wary, Noresh Basumatary, Hiranya Brahma, Amit Basumatary, Linus Narzary, Raju Brahma, Michael Tudu, Furmailang Brahma, Sora Sangma,Habil Ali Sheikh, Manomohan Brahma and Palindra Brahma.