For the very first time, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal‘s Twitter account will be taken over by an 18-year-old, in a symbolic gesture to support children’s empowerment and participation.

Vandana Urang, who hails from the Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh will take over the CM’s Twitter account between 9 – 11 am on Friday and shall share her opinion on #Reimagining Education in Assam, in a post-pandemic world.

The girl who will take over CM Sonowal’s Twitter Account

Chief Minister Sonowal, who will be attending a crucial BJP State election meeting at that time with party president J P Nadda and other important leaders of Assam, is kind enough to allow Vandana to take over the Twitter account on the special occasion of World Children’s Day.