18-Yr Old Vandana Takes Over CM Sonowal’s Twitter

For the very first time, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal‘s Twitter account has been taken over by an 18-year old girl Vandana Urang in a symbolic gesture to support children’s empowerment and participation on the occasion of World Children’s Day.

Vandana Urang, who hails from the Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh has taken over the CM’s Twitter account and operated between 9 – 11 am on Friday and shared her opinion on #Reimagining Education in Assam, in a post-pandemic world. Urang in the tweet said, “Namaskar, my name is Vandana Urang from Namroop Tea Estate, Dibrugarh, Assam. On #WorldChildrensDay, I am taking over the CM Office twitter account to talk about my journey & share my opinions on how we can reimagine education in a post-pandemic world.”

Chief Minister Sonowal, who will be attending a crucial BJP State election meeting in New Delhi with party president J P Nadda and other important leaders of Assam, is kind enough to allow Vandana to take over the Twitter account on the special occasion of World Children’s Day.

“I feel that the environment in schools plays an important role – a good environment and innovative teaching methods, along with awareness on things like the ill-effects of use of addictive substances – will encourage children to continue and complete their education,” a tweet from CM’s account said.

Vandana in a series of tweets said, “My friends from the Muskan Adolescent Girls Group have been an important part of my journey so far. We meet up regularly to discuss topics from gender equality, the importance of menstrual hygiene to opportunities which concern our future employment.”

