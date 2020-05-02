18,000 Stranded Arunachalis To be Brought Back: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the state government is reaching out to the people stranded outside due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Nearly 18,000 students and workers hailing from the state of Arunachal Pradesh are stranded in various parts of the country and the state government is trying to bring them back.

Khandu while speaking at a special session at E-Agenda Aaj Tak, said that since the nationwide lockdown has been extended, they want to make sure that people from the state who are stranded outside don’t suffer. “Our senior officers are keeping in touch with the people so that they don’t face any problems,” the chief minister said.

He further stated that only six districts in the Northeast are under the Orange Zone and all districts in Arunachal Pradesh are in the Green Zone.

He said, “We have decided to bring back our stranded people in a phased manner. In the first phase, we will bring back Arunachalis who are stranded in other Northeastern states. We have started a portal for this. People from other states will be brought back in the second phase.”

Asked about students and workers stranded in Delhi, he said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, is in touch with them.

“Officials at the Arunachal Bhavan in Delhi is keeping in touch with them. We have yet not decided people from which states will be brought back first in the second phase. We will soon hold a cabinet meet and all-party meet on this,” he said.