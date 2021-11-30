187 Insurgency-Related Incidents Take Place in NE This Year: MHA

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Parliament that as many as 187 insurgency related incidents occurred in Northeast region this year.

While informing the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs today said that the figure is till November 15. “187 insurgency related incidents occurred in Northeast region this year till November 15,” said the MHA.

The MHA further informed that a total of 39 insurgents belonging to different insurgent groups of the Northeast were gunned down by the forces.

On the other hand, as many as 20 civilians and eight security personnel have also lost their lives in such incidents.

“20 civilians, 8 security forces personnel and 39 insurgents were also killed in insurgency-related incidents this year,” the MHA further informed the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ: Centre Extends COVID-19 Containment Measures Till Dec 31