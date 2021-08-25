19.5 Kg Ganja, 45 Phensydyl Bottles Seized At Indo-Bangladesh Border; 3 Held For Crossing Border Illegally

Troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the aegis of the Guwahati Frontier have seized ganja weighing 19.5 kg and 45 bottles of phensydyl from the Indo-Bangladesh border during two separate operations.

The drugs were seized in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district at the international border in various operations based on specific information.

Three Bangladesh nationals, including a woman and a girl, were also arrested while trying to cross the international boundary illegally.

Later, they were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting.

In the purview of Administrative Programme of a state government ‘Dware Sarkar,’ scheduled to be held at Salmara (Assam) and the heavy rush were expected, resultantly the troops were put on high alert, said the BSF.

“Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of the smugglers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes including illegal infiltration and exfiltration and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.”