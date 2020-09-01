Top StoriesNational

196 Candidates Qualify UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Exam

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam result on Tuesday evening with a total of 196 candidates qualifying the exam conducted in September 2019 followed by the interviews held by the Services Selection Boards (SSB) of Ministry of Defence.

According to an official statement released by the UPSC, a total of 100 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019, the UPSC release said. The merit list can be checked on the official website.

