1993 Mumbai blasts convict goes ‘missing’

In a shocking incident, a convict of the sensational 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case – Jalees Ansari went missing on Thursday while being on parole. Interestingly, he was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison.

The 68-year-old convict was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday. He was a resident of Mominpura in south Mumbai’s Agripada and is serving a life term.

During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance, but he did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, a police official said.

In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son approached the police station with a complaint about his “missing” father. According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to trace him. Jalees Ansari is also known as Doctor Bomb.