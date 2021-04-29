1st Batch Of O2 Concentrators From Germany & Russia Arrive In Delhi

As India grapples with oxygen crisis during the second wave of the fatal coronavirus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the first consignment of oxygen concentrators from Germany and Russia arrived at the national capital.

In a tweet, the minister on Thursday said: “First consignment of Oxygen concentrators from Germany arrives in Delhi on @airindiain Flight AI120. More to follow. “Every stakeholder of India’s civil aviation sector is making a meaningful contribution in our unrelenting fight against COVID.”

“A longstanding and time-tested partner! Grateful for shipment of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical supplies that arrived from Russia this morning in two aircrafts,” External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

Besides, Air India, SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Wednesday, airlifted 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi. In the last two weeks, more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted by SpiceJet for SpiceHealth, IANS reported.

Singapore and Thailand on Tuesday supplied 256 oxygen cylinders to India, while, Medical supplies from the US and Russia will arrive on Friday.

A number of countries including the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait, and Mauritius have announced medical assistance to India to help it fight the pandemic.