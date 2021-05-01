Top StoriesHealthNational

1st Batch Of Russian Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ Arrives In India

By Pratidin Bureau
Image source - ANI
0

The first consignment of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has arrived in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Saturday.

The vaccine was approved by the Drug Controller General (DCGI) for emergency use earlier this month.

It is expected that that the rollout of the vaccine will be during India’s third phase of inoculation drive which began today.

Meanwhile, for the first time, India reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,91,64,969.

It may be mentioned that after Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for use.

According to a news agency, India will be getting a substantive number of vaccines in the first tranche and the supply will continue in installments. India is expecting 5 million vials of Sputnik vaccines by the next month.

