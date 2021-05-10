1st Cabinet of Newly Formed Govt to be held Tomorrow: CM Sarma

The first cabinet of the new ministry formed in Assam will be held on Tuesday, informed Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference after taking the oath as the Chief Minister, Dr. Sarma said that the main aim of the new government is to bring Assam in the 5th position in India amongst the best state. “Our main aim will be to make Assam free from COVID-19 pandemic and flood. From Tuesday itself, the new cabinet will start its work for the development of the state,” Dr. Sarma added.

The new chief minister also urged the armed organizations to come forward for peace talk and also urged ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah to come into the mainstream.

“The government’s first move will be to control the COVID situation in the state and we will take all possible measures to prevent any further spread of the pandemic,” the chief minister said.

He also stated that the newly formed government will fulfill all the promises made to people before election.

Speaking on the NRC status, Dr. Sarma said that the government’s stand on it is clear adding that 20 percent re-verification will be done in the border areas.

He further added that the government will take decisions on nationalization through discussion. “We will try to solve the unresolved problems of the state in the next five years. The public will get a Pro-Active government,” the Chief Minister said.