1st Case Of Florona, Double Infection Of Covid-19 And Influenza Detected In Israel

By Pratidin Bureau
It should be noted that ‘florona’ is not a new variant of Covid-19. Israeli doctors are studying it as a spike has been witnessed in influenza cases recently.

Amid rising cases of the rampant new strain of the coronavirus, Omicron, Israel recorded the first case of ‘florona’ disease, according to Arab news.

Arab News tweeted on Friday, “#Israel records first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza”.

The double infection was detected in a pregnant woman in Israel who was admitted to a medical facility for giving birth. She was also not vaccinated, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Contracting florona indicates that the immune system of a body has severely lapsed as two different viruses are simultaneously infecting the body. However, there is no need for undue panic as it is not a new variant.


Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports about the detection of Delmicron, which also is not a new variant. In Europe and the United States of America, there were cases where the SARS-CoV-2 variants Delta and Omicron infected a body at the same time.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has so far named Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron as variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2.

