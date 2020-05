The first COVID-19 hospital of Northeast will be inaugurated on Friday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), informed state health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 200-bedded COVID-19 hospital will also have 50 ICU. This will be the first of its kind hospital in the entire Northeast to serve the people infected with COVID-19.

As of now, 856 people in the state are infected of the deadly virus.