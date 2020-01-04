1st Lunar Eclipse of 2020 To Occur on Jan 10

The first lunar eclipse out of the penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will take place on January 10. The lunar eclipse, which is expected to last for around 4 hours, will be visible from India.

Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

According to reports, the lunar eclipse is expected to take place from around 10.30 pm to 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). 90 percent of the moon’s surface will be partially covered by the earth during the eclipse with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

The reports stated that the US will not get to witness the January 10 eclipse as it will occur during its daylight hours. Countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa will get to see it. Before the aforementioned continents, Australia will be a witness to it.

Unlike a solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse can be viewed through naked eyes. Although it is just a celestial event, Indians have attached many believe to it.

Although it is just a celestial events, Indians have attached many believes to it. Some think of it as good for their business, career or health, while others consider it inauspicious for them.

The other lunar eclipse this year will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30.