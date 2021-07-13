NationalSportsTop Stories

1st Team Of Indian Olympic Association To Fly for Tokyo Tonight

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The first team of Indian Olympic Association is set to travel to Tokyo tonight on July 13.

The team will be led by the Chief of the Mission, Birendra Prasad Baishya.

The team including the players will leave for Tokyo as per their game date in a phased way.

Related News

India’s 1st COVID-19 Patient Infected with the Virus Again

Assam Police Apprehends Rhino Poacher At Manipur

Serum Institute To Manufacture Sputnik Vaccine In September

Delta Variant Becoming Dominant Covid-19 Strain Worldwide:…

According to sources, a total of 126 eligible players and officials will leave for Tokyo tonight.

The team consists of a total 200 individuals including officials, players and others.

The Chief of the Mission Birendra Prasad Baishya said that they are hopeful that the Indian team will perform well in the Olympics.

“A lot of the players have been trained overseas for the Olympics and will come straight from there,” said Birendra Prasad Baishya.

As expressed by Chief Baishya, 7 players are from the Northeast India.

5 from Manipur, 1 from Mizoram including Lovlina Borgohain from Assam to fly with the team.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: State Of Emergency Declared As COVID-19 Cases Rise
You might also like
Assam

Narendra Singh Tomar Visits Poll-Bound Assam

World

Small plane crash in Canada: 7 killed

Entertainment

Gully Boy Wins Big At BIFAN

Assam

BJP Responsible for incorrect NRC: Congress

Assam

Actress Asha Bordoloi, Singer Vidyasagar Join BJP

National

Veteran Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away

Comments
Loading...