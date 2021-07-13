1st Team Of Indian Olympic Association To Fly for Tokyo Tonight

The first team of Indian Olympic Association is set to travel to Tokyo tonight on July 13.

The team will be led by the Chief of the Mission, Birendra Prasad Baishya.

The team including the players will leave for Tokyo as per their game date in a phased way.

According to sources, a total of 126 eligible players and officials will leave for Tokyo tonight.

The team consists of a total 200 individuals including officials, players and others.

The Chief of the Mission Birendra Prasad Baishya said that they are hopeful that the Indian team will perform well in the Olympics.

“A lot of the players have been trained overseas for the Olympics and will come straight from there,” said Birendra Prasad Baishya.

As expressed by Chief Baishya, 7 players are from the Northeast India.

5 from Manipur, 1 from Mizoram including Lovlina Borgohain from Assam to fly with the team.