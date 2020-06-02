2.29 lakh people back to Assam Amid Lockdown

As many as 2 lakh 29 thousand people back to Assam who were stranded at various places of the country due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that due to the untiring efforts of the officials of departments like health, police, transport etc in providing round the clock service and team spirit among the departments, state government has been able to perform the humongous task of bringing such a large number of people back home without any hiccup.

The chief minister said this while addressing the media after he took a review of the transportation status of state’s people carried out by the departments at the COVID-19 War Room set up at Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) office in the city.

A total of 585 people from countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh have come back to state by bus till now and direct flights would bring back people to state from countries like Kuwait, Russia, Ukraine etc.

Assam’s people from places such as USA, Canada, North America, Africa, Western Europe etc have also contacted for coming back home and they would be arriving in a phased manner.