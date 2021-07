A minor earthquake of 2.9 magnitude yet again jolted Tezpur in the Sonitpur district of Assam on Thursday evening.

According to the data by the National Centre of Seismology, a 15km earthquake struck 34 km South of Tezpur at 5.02 pm.

The state was hit by an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude in Goalpara on Wednesday morning, while later in the afternoon, neighbouring state of Meghalaya was hit by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake.

Frequent earthquakes are recorded from Tezpur.