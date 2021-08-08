NationalSportsTop Stories

2 Airlines Offer Free Travel For All Indian Olympic Medal Winners 2020

By Pratidin Bureau

Commercial Indian airlines, Go First and Star Air, on Sunday offered free travel to all six Indian athletes and the men’s hockey team who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Go First, previously known as GoAir, stated it would give free tickets to them for the next five years. Regional carrier Star Air, which connects 13 cities in India, said it will offer the medal winners a lifetime of free air travel.

India finished its campaign at this year’s Olympics with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals.

Related News

Assam Police Slaps Fine Of ₹35 Lakhs On Covid Protocol…

Himanta Biswa Sarma Has Done Nothing For Muslims Of Assam As…

Assam Govt To Set Up Cultural Centre At Bhupen…

Assam Police Recruitment Fraud Busted, 1 Held In Nagaon

In a statement on Sunday, Go First said it is offering free travel to “all medal-winners for the next five years until 2025” to celebrate India’s best-ever haul of seven medals at any Olympics.

“The seven Olympics medallists Mirabai Chanu (weight-lifting), P.V.sindhu (badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), the men’s hockey team, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling), Bajrang Punia (wrestling), and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) will be provided free air travel for any Go First sectors for the next five years,” Go First noted.

In a statement on Sunday, Star Air said it will be its “privilege to offer our Tokyo Olympic champions a lifetime of free air travel”.

Meanwhile, IndiGO announced it would offer free travel to Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for an entire year.

Also Read: 32 NLFB Cadres Surrender To Assam Police

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Govt waives off Min Demand Charge Gas Bill for tea gardens

National

Campaigning for Rajasthan-Telangana Assembly polls ends today

Health

COVID-19: 5 Worst-Hit States Witness Decline in Cases

Assam

Ajanta Hazarika Remanded To Police Custody

Top Stories

Akhil Gogoi & KMSS members Granted Bail

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6