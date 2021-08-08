2 Airlines Offer Free Travel For All Indian Olympic Medal Winners 2020

Commercial Indian airlines, Go First and Star Air, on Sunday offered free travel to all six Indian athletes and the men’s hockey team who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Go First, previously known as GoAir, stated it would give free tickets to them for the next five years. Regional carrier Star Air, which connects 13 cities in India, said it will offer the medal winners a lifetime of free air travel.

India finished its campaign at this year’s Olympics with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals.

In a statement on Sunday, Go First said it is offering free travel to “all medal-winners for the next five years until 2025” to celebrate India’s best-ever haul of seven medals at any Olympics.

“The seven Olympics medallists Mirabai Chanu (weight-lifting), P.V.sindhu (badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), the men’s hockey team, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling), Bajrang Punia (wrestling), and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) will be provided free air travel for any Go First sectors for the next five years,” Go First noted.

In a statement on Sunday, Star Air said it will be its “privilege to offer our Tokyo Olympic champions a lifetime of free air travel”.

Meanwhile, IndiGO announced it would offer free travel to Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for an entire year.

