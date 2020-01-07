2 Assam actors set to debut in Bollywood

City-based actors Arindita Kalita and Arnav Timsina are making their Bollywood debut with ‘Bunker’- the country’s first anti-war movie, which will be released throughout the country on January 17.

Directed by Jugal Raja, ‘Bunker’ tries to bring out the emotional quotient of an army soldier’s life and focuses on the lives of several officers serving in the army.

Arindita, who has done several ad films, said, “I was looking beyond ad films and was approached to play the lead in Bunker. When I heard the script, I knew in my heart this was a role I had to play. The role of Swara Singh, the wife of Lt Vikram Singh allowed me to delve deeper into my character and play a range of emotions the character could have experienced.”

Arnav bagged the role of Sukhram in the movie. A chance meeting with director Jugal Raja while travelling in a local train in Mumbai enabled Arnav to bag the role. “The actor who was originally supposed to play Sukhram backed out. Jugal Raja, while scrolling the chats found my number and called me for a meeting late at night one day before shooting was supposed to start, and I was immediately selected for the role,” said Arnav.

National award winning singer Rekha Bhardwaj has lent her voice for a peace anthem Lautke Ghar Jaana Hai.

Jugal Raja had previously worked in films like ‘Shortcut Romeo’ starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and ‘Zila Ghaziabad’ starring Sanjay Dutt.