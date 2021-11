Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district from a Guwahati-bound bus near Assam-Tripura border.

As per reports, the duo entered India via Akhaura border in Agartala, Tripura with the help of brokers for Rs 3000 each.

The two individuals were identified as Masum Billa (18) and Sheikh Bappi (33).

During interrogation, it was revealed that their next destination was Kolkata.