2 Cases of Omicron Detected In Karnataka

By Pratidin Bureau on December 2, 2021

Two foreign nationals who landed in India have tested positive for the ‘Omicron’ variant of the Covid-19 virus, the health ministry said on Thursday. The ministry though held back further information about their identities to protect their privacy.

Notably, this is the first confirmed case of the new variant ‘Omicron’ in the country. The variant, which has been declared a variant of concern and is believed to be more dangerous than the ‘Delta’ variant, has triggered global alarm.

Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two men of age 66 and 46, informed the Health Ministry.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry said at a press briefing, “Two cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the country so far. Both cases are from Karnataka”.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gogoi Says Govt Forgetting Devastation Of Second Wave

COVID-19IndiaKarnatakaNew VariantOmicron
Related Posts

Tobacco Cessation Clinic opens today at NECHRI

Gaurav Gogoi Says Govt Forgetting Devastation Of Second Wave

Ratan Tata to be Conferred with Highest Civilian Award by Assam Govt

Goalpara: Bike Thief Injured in Police Firing

Delhi Schools to Remain Shut from Tomorrow Over Air Crisis

Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign Cigarettes in Mizoram

Mumbai | Ex Commissioner Param Bir Singh Likely to be Suspended Today