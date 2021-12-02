2 Cases of Omicron Detected In Karnataka

Two foreign nationals who landed in India have tested positive for the ‘Omicron’ variant of the Covid-19 virus, the health ministry said on Thursday. The ministry though held back further information about their identities to protect their privacy.

Notably, this is the first confirmed case of the new variant ‘Omicron’ in the country. The variant, which has been declared a variant of concern and is believed to be more dangerous than the ‘Delta’ variant, has triggered global alarm.

Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two men of age 66 and 46, informed the Health Ministry.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry said at a press briefing, “Two cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the country so far. Both cases are from Karnataka”.

