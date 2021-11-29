2 Coal Thieves Apprehended In Assam’s Margherita

Two coal thieves were apprehended by Margherita police at Changlang Margherita road near Namdang Colliery on Sunday afternoon.

Acting on specific information, Margherita Police Station officer in charge Someswar Konwar along with other personnel intercepted one Maruti Omni Van which was loaded with illegal coal.

A total of eight sacks of coal were discovered inside the vehicle. The two apprehended individuals were identified as Libian Gogoi (30) a resident of Jayanagar, Margherita and Krishna Kt Deb (32) a resident of Station para, Margherita.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Margherita Police station. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

On November 21, seven sacks of illegal coal loaded in a Tata Magic Passenger vehicle were seized in Margherita.

Illegal traders of Margherita Region under Tinsukia District have been using new tactics to transport illegal coal loaded vehicle concealed under sand, green leaves and plank.