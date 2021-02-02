2 Cops Killed As Truck Runs Over Them At Delhi Protest Site

Two policemen who were deployed at a protest site near Delhi border were killed along with five others injured when a speeding truck ran over them early Tuesday.

As per reports, the canter truck hit barricades that were erected by Delhi police after the aftermath of Republic Day’s tractor rally and ploughed through the personnel. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, along with civil police, were on farmers’ agitation duty when the pre-dawn road crash took place.

“The civil police and the PAC jawans were on duty. They were sitting at a spot along the road when a canter truck hit the barricading and ran over them. Two PAC jawans lost their lives in the incident,” a senior police official told NDTV.

Five other policemen, including three security personnel were injured in the incident, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident at a local police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out.