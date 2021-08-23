Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India: 2 Of 146 Evacuees From Afghanistan Test COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative

Out of 146 passengers that arrived in Delhi from Afghanistan, two of them were found to be positive for COVID-19.

“Two people coming from Afghanistan have been found COVID positive. They have been sent to LNJP Hospital,” Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate told ANI.

It may be mentioned that there could be more COVID cases as all these passengers were in the same flight.

Today, the second batch of 146 passengers arrived in the national capital from Taliban ravaged Afghanistan on various flights.

On Sunday, nearly 400 people were evacuated in three different flights.

The American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport has allowed India to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The IAF has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats.

