2-Day Convention Of ‘Jatiya Mahila Shakti’ To Conclude Today

Pratidin Bureau
The two-day convention of the newly formed regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) sister organization, ‘Jatiya Mahila Shakti’ has been going on at the Jyoti-Vishnu field in Tezpur since Saturday.

Thousands of party leaders and activists from different districts of the state have taken part in the political convention held there. The two-day program is slated to end today.

Many leaders, including AJP’s President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, General Secretary Jagadish Bhuiyan, and Executive President Pabindra Deka, are presented at today’s meeting.

Gogoi was welcomed by youth workers of the AJP from Tezpur’s Mission Chariali with a massive rally. Before addressing the crowd, he paid homage to the martyrs of ‘Assam andolan’ and Anti CAA protests.

