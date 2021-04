Two persons were killed and one other was injured in a road accident that occurred in Golaghat’s Khumtai area late Thursday.

As per sources, the incident happened after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed at a roadside post in the area.

The deceased were identified as Hiranya Gogoi and Jyotishman Gogoi.

Meanwhile, the injured individual, one Lachit Gogoi, was admitted to Golaghat Civil Hospital in a critical state.