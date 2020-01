A deadly road accident has taken place at the Ganakpara region in Barpeta on Friday evening.

As per reports, two persons have died at the spot due to the accident. The deceased have identified as Biju Ali and Rahim Ali.

Reportedly, the accident has taken place when their speedy vehicle had hit a tree which was near the road.

However, police have reached the scene and sent both of the bodies to hospital for postmortem.