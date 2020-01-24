2 dead in Barpeta Road accident

A deadly road accident has taken place at the NH 31 in Howly of Barpeta on Friday evening where two persons, who were in a bike (AS 01 AQ 3275), have died at the spot.

As per reports, the deceased have identified as Naren das (45) and Dhaniram das, resident of the Sukanjani village of Sarbhog.

Reportedly, the accident has taken place when a rice laden truck (AS 17 2345), had hit both of the bike riders from their front.

It has been alleged that, after the accident has taken place, the truck had fled away from the scene quickly. However, police have reached the scene and sent both the body to hospital for postmortem.

