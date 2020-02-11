2 Dead In Gauripur Road Accident

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
A deadly road accident has taken place at NH31 in the Bania region of Gauripur on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, two people have died at the spot and several injured in a head-on collision of a Bolero car (WB-63-B-1129) and a bus (WB-71-A-8604).

However, police have reached the scene immediately and sent both the bodies for postmortem. On the other hand, injured were sent to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

It may be stated that many injured have been suffering from critical conditions.

