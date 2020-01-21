2 dead in Palashbari accident

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
2 dead in Palashbari accident
89

Two people died when a deadly accident took place in Palashbari area on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident took place at Uparhali area and two people died on the spot. Two others also sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Reportedly, the driver of a coal-laden truck (AS-25-EC-3412) lost his control over the vehicle and crashed over the road. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Nath and Surath Jamal.

On the other hand, both of the injured persons have sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Illegal cattle market at Indo-Bangla border

World

Maldives’ Ex. Prez sentenced to 5 years in jail

Regional

Dharjya Konwar & Bitu Sonowal Sent to 10 Days NIA Custody

National

Hearing against Rafale deal plea on October 10

Regional

Assam’s Golap Rabha bags Mr. World Title

Regional

4 ANLA members arrested

Comments
Loading...