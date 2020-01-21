2 dead in Palashbari accident

Two people died when a deadly accident took place in Palashbari area on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident took place at Uparhali area and two people died on the spot. Two others also sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Reportedly, the driver of a coal-laden truck (AS-25-EC-3412) lost his control over the vehicle and crashed over the road. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Nath and Surath Jamal.

On the other hand, both of the injured persons have sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.