Two people died on the spot in a sensational road accident in Goalpara in the wee hours of Friday.

The accident took place at Rangjuli area when a Traveller (AS-02-BC-9954) hit a roadside tree over the NH17.

The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman and Matibur Rahman. Over thirty other passengers also sustained injuries during the accident. They were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.