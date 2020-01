Amid the celebration of Republic Day, three youths drown to death in Maijan area under Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Barpul Beel in Maijan. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Barman, Roushan Tamang and Rajib Dowerah.

Sources informed that they went for a picnic at the spot when the incident took place. The SDRF with the help of locals recovered the bodies. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in the area following the incident.