Margherita police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers at Kathachema village in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The arrestees include a woman and a young man who were involved in drug smuggling. They were identified as Meenakshi Meena (43), and Tarun Nirmalia (36).

Moreover, police also seized 13 grams of brown sugar from the man’s house.

The duo are now being interrogated at Jagun police outpost for to unearth further linkage.