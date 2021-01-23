2 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Search Ops Underway In Guwahati

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
47

Acting on specific inputs, police apprehended two drug peddlers at Jalukbari on Saturday.

As per sources, the two youth, hailing from Garigaon, were on their way towards North Guwahati in their Wagon R vehicle carrying the illicit drugs.  They were nabbed by the police near Saraighat bridge.

After arresting them, the police then commenced search operations at Garigaon after taking inputs from the arrestees. There are possibilities of more such peddlers falling into the trap, police said.

Related News

ULFA-(I) Claims Responsibility Of Blast In Digboi Army Camp

Assam: 10-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident

Govt To Protect Land & Culture Of Assam: PM Modi

NEC Restricts Media Access To Amit Shah’s Visit

You might also like
National

21 Lions Dead in Gir Forest in 20 Days

Top Stories

Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor For Two Films In Berlin

Regional

Jorhat: BSF Official Declared Foreigner

Regional

Ripun Bora takes jibe at AGP

Regional

DNLA link man arrested in Karbi Anglong

National

Alleged security breach at former CM Farooq Abdullah’s residence, intruder shot…

Comments
Loading...