2 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Search Ops Underway In Guwahati

Acting on specific inputs, police apprehended two drug peddlers at Jalukbari on Saturday.

As per sources, the two youth, hailing from Garigaon, were on their way towards North Guwahati in their Wagon R vehicle carrying the illicit drugs. They were nabbed by the police near Saraighat bridge.

After arresting them, the police then commenced search operations at Garigaon after taking inputs from the arrestees. There are possibilities of more such peddlers falling into the trap, police said.