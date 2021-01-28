2 Farmers Returning From Delhi Protest Held In Guwahati

Two farmers who returned from the protests against agri-farm laws in the national capital was arrested by Azara police in Guwahati on Thursday for violating COVID-19 protocols at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport.

Farmer Dinesh Das (54) and Jayanta Gogoi (56) from Rani along with a group of 11 farmers after arriving at the Guwahati airport on Wednesday refused to follow the COVID-19 protocols, obstructed duty officials from doing their work, and forcefully stepped out of the airport. Following which, the COVID-19 processor team in-charge registered a complaint with the Azara Police. Das was arrested today.

The Azara police station officer-in-charge Pradip Chandra Kalita informed a case has been registered under section 353/188/294/270/269/51 (b) D / M-2005 of the Indian Penal Code.