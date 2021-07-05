2 Forest Personnel Held For Illegal Possession Of Rhino Horn

Two forest personnel were apprehended by officials of Kaziranga National Park on Saturday for illegal possession of a broken piece of Rhino horn.

The duo was apprehended during an operation that was conducted in the Bagori forest range of the national park. They were identified were as Dipen Kumar Nath (Home Guard) and Sonia Orang (Forest Guard).

A case has been registered against the two staff members and an investigation on the matter is underway.

“Two staff (Sri Sonia Orang, forest guard and Sri Dipen Kumar Nath, Home Guard) were apprehended yesterday by FRO Bagori in connection with illegal possession of Wildlife Trophy (Broken piece of Rhino Horn). Case is registered and investigation is on,” the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve authority tweeted.