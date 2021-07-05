2 Forest Personnel Held For Illegal Possession Of Rhino Horn

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
rhino

Two forest personnel were apprehended by officials of Kaziranga National Park on Saturday for illegal possession of a broken piece of Rhino horn.

The duo was apprehended during an operation that was conducted in the Bagori forest range of the national park. They were identified were as Dipen Kumar Nath (Home Guard) and Sonia Orang (Forest Guard).

A case has been registered against the two staff members and an investigation on the matter is underway.

Related News

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India’s Flag…

Elgar Parishad Case: Father Stan Swamy Passes Away

7 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed While Crossing Indian Border

Son Of Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee, Joins TMC

“Two staff (Sri Sonia Orang, forest guard and Sri Dipen Kumar Nath, Home Guard) were apprehended yesterday by FRO Bagori in connection with illegal possession of Wildlife Trophy (Broken piece of Rhino Horn). Case is registered and investigation is on,” the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve authority tweeted.

Also Read: Elgar Parishad Case: Father Stan Swamy Passes Away
You might also like
National

Modi, Shah MCC Violation: SC gives deadline to EC

Assam

Private: PANCHAYAT RESULTS LIVE

Top Stories

Incessant rain may hinder capping of Baghjan oil well

Assam

GUWAHATI | Unauthorized tenants under scanner

Assam

Devastating fire breaks out at Lumding

Assam

APCC Continues Protest Against CAA

Comments
Loading...