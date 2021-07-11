2 Explosions Brew Further Tension Along Assam – Mizoram Border

Amid the ongoing tension along the Assam-Mizoram border, two grenade explosions of low intensity on Saturday night under Dholai constituency in Cachar district.

The two grenade blasts occurred within a radius of three kilometers into the Assam territory.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

As per initial reports by Pratidin Time, it has been suspected that miscreants and encroachers of Mizoram have carried out the attack.

The attack was aimed at Assam police and security forces that have been deployed since border tensions emerged between both states.

Moreover, tensions brew further on Saturday, over the construction of a new road.

Notably, last year in Dholai a primary school was bombed by miscreants from Mizoram.

Although land dispute tension has been there between both the states for over three decades, it has aggravated severely since last year.

