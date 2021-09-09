NationalTop Stories

2 Held With Assault Rifle, Ammunition In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau

Troopers of Assam Rifles nabbed two persons in Mizoram’s Champhai on Thursday with an assault rifle and ammunition.

According to an official statement, one .22 rifle along with one live round of ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs received, the statement stated.

Later, the recovered weapons and ammunition were handed over to Champhai police.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings will be initiated against the two arrested persons.

