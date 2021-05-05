NationalTop Stories

2 Indian Delegates at G7 Summit Test COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Two Indian delegates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the G7 summit in UK. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who led the Indian delegates has gone into self-isolation after the delegates have been infected with the virus.

Confirming the news on Twitter, the EAM said that he will conduct his further engagements through virtual mode.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well,” he said.

Related News

Over 80,000 Remdesivir Vials From US Reaches India

Assam: All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed from…

3 Wards in Guwahati Identified as COVID HotSpot: DC

PM Modi Congratulates Mamata On Taking Oath As Bengal CM

According to reports, two members of the delegation tested positive on Tuesday with further test results still awaited.

Jaishankar had arrived in London on Monday for a four-day visit at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to join the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers.

The ongoing G7 summit is the first time that the foreign ministers of various countries are meeting face-to-face in almost two years. India is not a G7 member but was invited by the United Kingdom to this week’s summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Rifles to Lead R-Day Parade: DC

Regional

World Champion Dipa Karmakar returns home to huge applause

Regional

ASSAM: Elderly man dies at MMCH quarantine centre

National

Grenade hurled at Pulwama Polling Station

Election 2021

Assam Election: Final Phase of Polling Begins For 40 Seats

Top Stories

Urban Negligence: Pipe Burst Causes Flash Floods in Ghy

Comments
Loading...