2 IPL matches in Guwahati; confirms Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Rajasthan Royals will play two of their home fixtures of the at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Sarma confirmed the news. He also appreciated BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for the initiative.

“It is a moment of joy for us as @rajasthanroyals will play 2 matches in #IPL’s next season in #Guwahati. I appreciate Sri @JayShah for this great initiative for the people of #NorthEastIndia. May the spirit of sports keep us united forever,” he wrote on Twitter.

