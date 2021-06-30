2 IRBn Jawans Held For Drug Peddling In Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau on June 30, 2021

Two Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawans and a civilian were arrested for their involvement in a drug peddling racket.

Heroin weighing 67.23 grams was also recovered from their possession.

The jawans of the 5th battalion of the IRBn were arrested based on credible inputs, an official statement said.

They were stationed at Phasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Initially, they were counselled by CO (Commanding Officer) 5th IRBn and other officers to go for rehabilitation recently when eight other 5th IRBn persoonnel were sent to Margherita, Assam. But that didn’t work out,” the statement further added.

The arrestees were handed over to Phasighat police station for appropriate actions.

Meanwhile, the jawan have now been suspended and a departmental inquiry will soon be initiated against them.

Also Read: Chirang: Women And Child Counselling Center Inaugurated In Kajalgaon
drug peddlingIndian Reserve Battalionjawans
Related Posts

Mumbai Model Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Building In Noida

Twitter Booked By Delhi Police Over Access To ‘Child Pornography’

Chirang: Women and Child Counselling Center Inaugurated in Kajalgaon

Assam Reports 2,627 Fresh Covid Cases, 27 Deaths

Special Medical Team to be Trained in Dhubri for Child Covid Care

Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dibrugarh

Muslim Parties Are Not Voicing On Birth Control: CM