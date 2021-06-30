2 IRBn Jawans Held For Drug Peddling In Arunachal

Two Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawans and a civilian were arrested for their involvement in a drug peddling racket.

Heroin weighing 67.23 grams was also recovered from their possession.

The jawans of the 5th battalion of the IRBn were arrested based on credible inputs, an official statement said.

They were stationed at Phasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Initially, they were counselled by CO (Commanding Officer) 5th IRBn and other officers to go for rehabilitation recently when eight other 5th IRBn persoonnel were sent to Margherita, Assam. But that didn’t work out,” the statement further added.

The arrestees were handed over to Phasighat police station for appropriate actions.

Meanwhile, the jawan have now been suspended and a departmental inquiry will soon be initiated against them.