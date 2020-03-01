2 killed, 3 injured in separate road accidents

2 people had lost their lives in different road accidents across the state on Sunday evening.

As per reports, the first accident has taken place at the Dudhnoi region, where a teacher had lost control of his vehicle and hit a roadside culvert and had died at the spot.

The deceased had identified as Chitta Ranjan Rai. Moreover, after getting the information about the teachers death, two relatives were rushed to the hospital and unfortunately, the bike of them met with an accident and both of them got critically injured. Reportedly, both of them had sent to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

On the other hand, the second accident has taken place at the Santapur region in Bihpuriya on Sunday evening where a bike (AS 07 D 7929) had hit a bicycle rider from his front and due to the accident, the bike rider had died at the scene and the bicycle rider got critically injured.

Reportedly, the deceased had identified as Krishna Kanta Handique who was the resident of the same region.